BOSTON, Mass. –– Tyler Nelson (Sr., Monroe, N.C.) was 9-9 from the foul line in scoring a career-high 25 points during a 75-58 victory by the Navy (8-5, 1-0) men’s basketball team over Boston U. (7-7, 0-1), Friday afternoon at Case Gym in Boston, Mass.

The victory was Navy’s fifth in a row in league season openers.

“It was a very physical game,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis . “I thought our kids played really hard and played pretty well on both ends of the floor. Boston is averaging 84 points a game at home this season and we held them to 58. It was a really good defensive effort. Our zone was pretty good tonight. Tyler had a big game offensively and everybody else pitched in.

“I’m really proud of our guys. It was a great road win to come up here after a nine-hour bus ride and some drama getting here.”

Boston jumped out to a 9-2 lead and still led, 12-8, when Navy went on a 23-6 run to take a 31-18 advantage with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. The Mids went into the locker room holding a 36-28 lead.

Navy limited Boston to a 33 -percent shooting effort in the first half, including a 3-18 showing from three-point range. Conversely, the Mids made 52 percent of their first-half field goal attempts and were 5-14 from beyond the arc.

Nelson paced the Mids with 15 first-half points.

The Mids built a 10-point lead three times in the early stages of the second half only to see the Terriers close to within three points at 45-42. Both teams had empty possessions, then Sean Yoder (Sr. Dublin, Ohio) was fouled while sinking a three-point basket. He converted the four-point play to push the lead to 49-42 with 12:09 remaining. The margin again grew to 10 points when Nelson made his fourth triple of the game to make the score 54-44.

It didn’t take long for the Terriers to slice the lead down to four points at 56-52 with 6:34 left on the clock. Austin Benigni (Fr., The Woodlands, Texas) answered with a basket and foul shot to make it a multiple possession game at 59-52, then Patrick Dorsey (Sr., Raleigh, N.C.) made a jumper to give Navy a 61-53 advantage with 5:27 showing on the clock.

From there, Navy went to the foul line on each of its next four possessions. The Mids were 8-9 from the stripe — Nelson was fouled while attempting a three-point basket and made all three foul shots — to extend the lead to 69-55 with 2:11 left to play.

Navy was 14-16 from the foul line in the second half and 21-23 from the charity stripe in the game. Conversely, Boston U. was 6-14 from the free throw line on the afternoon.

Navy’s shooting percentage from the foul line of 91.3 percent ranks sixth in school history for the highest in a Patriot League game.

“We scored just enough points,” said DeChellis. “More importantly, we made our free throws down the stretch to keep the game at a distance.”

The additional foul shots combined with the Terriers holding a 17-7 edge in offensive boards allowed Boston to attempt 62 field goals to 50 for the Mids. However, Navy made more field goals than Boston U., 23-22. Navy was 8-20 from the three-point line and Boston U., was 8-36.

Nelson’s 25 points bettered his previous career-best of 20. Yoder contributed 17 points and snared a team-high six rebounds.

Navy will open the home portion of its Patriot League season Monday when it plays host to Holy Cross.