BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Guards Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) and Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) carried the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team to a year-ending victory Friday night (Dec. 30).

Alexander connected on the game-tying bucket with three seconds on the clock while Henry hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift St. Mary’s College (5-4) to a 78-76 non-conference road win over the host Bridgewater (Va.) College Eagles (5-6).



How It Happened

St. Mary’s found themselves down 29-12 with 8:42 minutes remaining in the first half before back-to-back two-point baskets by sophomore guard Bryant Palmer (New Market, Md./Oakdale) sparked a 24-6 run to send the Seahawks into the break with a 36-35 edge.

(New Market, Md./Oakdale) sparked a 24-6 run to send the Seahawks into the break with a 36-35 edge. At one point during the run, the visitors knocked down three consecutive triples in an 89-second span, including two in a row from junior forward Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill).

(Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill). St. Mary’s grew its lead to as many as five early in the second stanza, 47-42, on a Henry two-point fast break basket at 16:20.

Bridgewater turned the five-point deficit into a seven-point advantage, 70-63, with 4:30 left in the game as Aaron Oates made a two-point basket off a Seahawk turnover.

The Seahawks began to claw at the host’s seven-point lead, pulling within 75-74 on a pair of Alexander free throws with 14 ticks on the clock.

After Landon Hawes missed the second free throw, St. Mary’s missed two shots before Alexander grabbed the offensive rebound and made the floating jump shot to knot the contest at 76-76 with three seconds to go.

Following an Eagle turnover and Seahawk timeout, senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) inbounded the ball to Henry, who finished at the buzzer for the win.

Daryn Alexander vs. Ferrum (11.13.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s posted 42-36 rebounding margin as junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) hauled in a game-best 10 boards.

(Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) hauled in a game-best 10 boards. BC notched 24 points off 16 Seahawk turnovers and scored 28 fast-break points.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Alexander poured in a season-best 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Johnson put up a season-high 17 points as he was 7-of-10 from the floor while adding six caroms.

Goodwin contributed 14 points and a game-best three assists.

Henry ended the night with 11 points as the Seahawks had four starters score in double digits.

St. Mary’s shot 43.1-percent (31-72) from the field.

Bridgewater Game Notes

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Eagles.

Alec Topper paced Bridgewater in the loss with 18 points while Hawes finished with 14 and Oates grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds.

The Eagles were 25-of-57 from the field (43.9-percent) as well as 76-percent from the charity stripe.

Up Next for the Seahawks