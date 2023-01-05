ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Holy Cross made 13 three-point field goals and limited the Navy men’s basketball team to a season-low field goal percentage (32.8%) in a 74-63 victory by the Crusaders (5-10, 2-0 Patriot League) over the Mids (8-6, 1-1), Monday afternoon at Alumni Hall in Annapolis.

“I give Holy Cross credit,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis . “They made every shot. They shot the ball really well from the three-point line. I will give them credit. We did not play with great focus today. We did not play with great energy like we needed to today. That’s on us. We didn’t score the ball really well. We didn’t do a whole lot of things well today, thus the score.”

The game was tied at 14-14 when the Crusaders scored 13-straight points to take a 27-14 lead with a little more than seven minutes left in the half. Holy Cross made three triples during that run, with the last one being the team’s seventh of the game on 10 attempts. The Crusaders entered the day averaging 6.4 three-point field goals made a game this season. Conversely, Navy had totaled just six field goals in all to that point in the contest.

The Holy Cross lead grew to 32-17 with just over five minutes left in the half. From there, Navy totaled 13 of the final 15 points of the half to pull to within 34-30 at the break.

A Christian Jones (Sr., Bowie, Md.) three-point field goal in the early stages of the second half drew the Mids to within 35-33 of the Crusaders. The teams would trade scores over the next several minutes before Holy Cross extended its advantage out to nine points at 48-39 with 15 minutes left in the game. The margin grew to 11 points at 54-43 before Navy made it a two-possession game at 54-49 with 8:35 still to play.

Holy Cross answered with a 7-0 run to regain its double-digit cushion at 61-49 with 5:18 showing on the clock. The Crusaders maintained a lead of at least seven points over the remainder of the game.

Holy Cross was 8-17 (47.1%) from three-point land in the first half and 5-11 (45.5%) from long range in the second half. Combined, the Crusaders were 13-28 (46.4%) from beyond the arc for the game (they were shooting 34.6% on the year), and also were 14-24 (70.0%) in their two-point field goal attempts.

Navy ended the contest 7-19 (36.8%) from three-point range, 14-45 (31.1%) in its two-point attempts and 21-64 (32.8%) overall from the field.

Navy held rebounding advantages of 43-32 overall and 18-4 in offensive rebounds, but the Mids scored just nine second-chance points after grabbing those offensive caroms.

“We didn’t do anything on either end of the floor,” said DeChellis. “Defensively, they would get open shot after open shot. We just didn’t guard them like they needed to.”

Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.) led Navy with 19 points, Jones scored 11 points, and Sean Yoder (Sr., Dublin, Pa.) added nine rebounds and five assists.

Navy will next play Thursday at Colgate.