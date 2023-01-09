On Saturday, December 17, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk. During the initial stop, the suspect vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate southbound on Rt. 4.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies utilized a Pit Maneuver to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking a deputy. Deputies returned fire, and the suspect fled into the nearby development.

The passenger of the vehicle was immediately taken into custody. A short time later, deputies apprehended the suspect near the entrance to the neighborhood. It was determined the suspect had also been shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy James Flynt was released from the hospital and was given a hero’s escort home.