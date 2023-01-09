The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will recognize 532 candidates for 428 degrees and 226 certificates during its 24th Winter Commencement ceremonies Friday, Jan. 13 at the La Plata Campus.

The graduate’s range in age from 18 to 67 with 40 percent from Charles County, 27 percent from St. Mary’s County, 28 percent from Calvert County and the remainder from out of the area. Of the associate degree candidates, more than 23 percent will graduate with honors.

The most attained degrees are Arts and Sciences, Nursing, Cybersecurity and Business Administration.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Brad Phillips, the executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges (MACC).

Philips became MACC’s executive director July 1, 2021. He works with the Maryland Council of Community College Presidents to determine and execute strategic initiatives for the community colleges, represent the colleges at the state and national level and promote the attributes of community colleges to all Marylanders. His work at MACC has led to many successful policy initiatives and coalitions, such as the Maryland Math Reform Initiative First in the World Grant, the Lumina Productivity Grant and Complete College America Completion Innovation Challenge Grant.

Phillips has more than 20 years of experience in higher education policy having worked at MACC since 2008 and before that at the Maryland Higher Education Commission. His knowledge on higher education and the role community colleges play in achieving social and economic productivity have made him a passionate and trusted advocate for the segment as well as programs that support access, equity, and inclusion.

Phillips received his doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, his Master of Arts in Liberal Studies from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Southern Adventist University.

CSM Winter Commencement Schedule

CSM’s winter commencement activities will take place at the Fine Arts (FA) Building at the La Plata Campus. Beginning this year, CSM will hold three different commencement ceremonies on the same day to align with the college’s schools. On Jan. 13, the schedule of ceremonies will be:

School of Liberal Arts at 10 a.m.

School of Health Sciences at 1 p.m.

School of Professional and Technical Studies 4 p.m.

Tickets are required to attend each ceremony. Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the ceremony begins. Doors will close when the procession begins, and guests without tickets or arriving after the doors close may view the ceremony via livestream at www.csmd.edu/graduation. A video of each commencement will also be available for viewing on the college’s YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/@CSMDTube/playlists — following the events.

In the event of inclement weather, there are no plans to reschedule winter commencement activities. Graduates and guests may stay up to date about decisions concerning inclement weather by visiting www.csmd.edu/graduation and following CSM’s social media.

The safety of CSM students, guests and employees is of utmost importance. CSM will conduct bag checks at commencement, and all individuals may be subject to a bag check before entry. CSM Public Safety officials encourage guests to leave large secondary bags, diaper bags and backpacks in their vehicles or at home as these will be subject to the bag check process at the door.

Photos from graduation will be available at csmphoto.zenfolio.com/23jangrad.