Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. will serve as the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board chair. The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board elected Collins at its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Collins has served as the vice-chair since 2021 and is the first representative from Charles County to serve as chair on the board.

“I am honored to have been selected by my peers on the Transportation Planning Board to serve as its chair in 2023. As the first Charles County official to serve in this position, I will work to ensure all voices—from those living in the core of our region to its furthest boundaries—are represented in our planning initiatives as we work to build an inclusive, accessible transportation network for all,” said Collins.

Transportation Planning Board members serve one-year terms, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Collins will be joined by District of Columbia Council Member Christina Henderson and Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw, who were both elected to serve as joint vice-chairs.

The Transportation Planning Board is the region’s federally designated metropolitan planning organization. Working with local, state, regional, and federal partners, the board coordinates future plans, provides data and analysis to decision-makers, and manages regional programs to advance safety, land-use coordination, and more.

The board’s regional plans must include transportation projects and programs to receive federal funding. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is an independent, nonprofit association where area leaders address regional issues affecting the District of Columbia, suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments comprises 24 local governments in the Washington metropolitan area and area members of the Maryland and Virginia state legislatures, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives.