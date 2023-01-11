The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball team returns from the holiday break with a 5-6 overall record and 1-1 Region 20 Division II record. After beginning the season 4-1, the Hawks have dropped five out of their last six games.

In those first five games, CSM was holding opponents to 76.2 points per game, 44.0 percent shooting from the field, and 21.5 percent from the three-point line, displaying a great defensive effort in that span.

Alan Hoyt is in the midst of his sixteenth season as the head coach of CSM’s men’s basketball program. Hoyt understands his team is a younger group and there will be ups and downs over the course of the season.

“We are not where I thought we would be record-wise, but we are heading in the right direction,” Hoyt stated. “Being a young team, this is not surprising. We will be fully healthy heading into the spring. I’m expecting great things.”

Hoyt highlighted some key players that have stood out to him so far this year.

Among those mentioned was the team’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Rasheed Cooley, currently averaging 23.1 points per game. “He has been great,” Hoyt said. “He is our leading scorer and has hit some big shots for us.”

Hoyt also talked about the impact of freshman guard Magic Hewlett and freshman forward Nhine Wills. “Magic is our energy guy,” Hoyt said. “We were 4-1 before he got hurt. He should be ready to go when we resume next week.” Hewlett is currently CSM’s leading rebounder, averaging 8.6 per game.

As for Wills, Hoyt said, “Nhine has been steadily improving and could be a real difference maker this spring.” Wills has a team-high 63.4 percent field-goal percentage and 15 blocks.