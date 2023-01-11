Maryland’s nine retail and seven mobile sportsbooks combined for $497,121,656 in the handle and generated $440,043 in contributions to the state during December 2022. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

December was Maryland’s first full month of mobile sports wagering, as the seven mobile sportsbooks launched on November 23. The mobile handle in December was $478,270,326. That amount included $70,939,973 in free promotional play for customers by sportsbooks, which is deducted from the taxable win. As a result, mobile wagering accounted for $44,791 in contributions to the state, and retail sportsbooks contributed $395,252.

Maryland’s sportsbooks do not have a limit on promotional play deductions in their first full fiscal year of operation. Promotional play deductions are capped at 20% of the prior year’s taxable win.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for December 2022:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $18,851,329 (includes $67,469 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $478,270,326 (includes $70,939,973 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $497,121,656

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $15,986,035

Mobile: $395,966,817

Combined: $411,952,852

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $2,865,295 (15.2%)

Mobile: $82,303,509 (17.2%)

Combined: $85,168,804 (17.1%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional play and other amounts)

Retail: $2,635,010

Mobile: $298,609

Combined: $2,933,619

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win)

Retail: $395,252

Mobile: $44,791

Combined: $440,043

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $6,569,803

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,200,869

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021 and currently includes nine retail locations and seven mobile sportsbook operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

DECEMBER 2022 SPORTS WAGERING DATA (Excel download)