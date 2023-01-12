Ashley Sowls Credit: Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

Ashley Sowls was appointed and sworn in as the first African American prosecutor for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Sowls, a graduate of the Charlotte School of Law in Charlotte, N.C., is an experienced prosecutor specializing in special victims’ cases, previously prosecuting in Charles, Calvert, and Prince George’s counties.

When announcing the appointment, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “I am confident Ashley will make; an immediate positive impact on our County and this office. Ashley’s breadth and depth of knowledge and compassion for crime victims will serve the people of St. Mary’s County very well.”

“I am honored to be a part of this historic moment. I would never have imagined that I would be making history by doing what I love, and I pray my appointment as the first African American prosecutor encourages others to step into new spaces. I also hope it encourages those already occupying those spaces to make room for change and growth, as State’s Attorney Sterling has made her a trailblazer for me. I admire her a person and am honored to serve the residents of St. Mary’s County under her leadership,” said Sowls.

The Honorable E. Gregory Wells, Chief Judge for the Appellate Court of Maryland, said, “Ashley Sowls is an outstanding addition to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s team. As one of my former law clerks, Ashley brings diversity and years of prosecutorial experience to the office. I am confident she will ably serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County.”

Sowls will continue prosecuting cases with the office’s Special Victims’ Unit and tackling violent crime cases for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.