The Calvert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism and property destruction at Wetlands Park in North Beach. The vandalism occurred sometime between late October and November of 2022. Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about this case or possible suspects is asked to please get in touch with Det. T. Buckler at Thomas.Buckler@calvertcountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.

Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.