The Board of Education at its Jan. 10 meeting honored four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Honored at the meeting were Nylah Clover of Mary B. Neal Elementary School; Chloe Williams of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School; Maame Asante of Mattawoman Middle School; and Jordyn Davis of North Point High School. Honored at the January Board of Education meeting were Nylah Clover of Mary B. Neal Elementary School, left; Chloe Williams of Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School; Maame Asante of Mattawoman Middle School; and Jordyn Davis of North Point High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Clover is in fifth grade at Neal and was recognized for academic achievement. She has attended Neal since kindergarten and has earned honor roll every quarter. Clover not only secured a spot on the honor roll, but has earned straight A’s every quarter except for one, where she had a single B. While Clover is quiet, she is very fun-loving and friendly, Principal Anthony Carroll said. “She enjoys the arts and has had her drawings displayed at different county functions,” he said. Clover plays the violin and is a longtime member of the children’s choir at church.

Williams is in the fifth grade at Mitchell and was recognized for career readiness. She has attended Mitchell since second grade and has easily become a Bulldog to count on to always do the right thing, Principal Nicholas Adam said. Williams is a straight A student, consistently earning a spot on the Principal’s Honor Roll each quarter. “She is a hardworking student who is dedicated to learning and giving her best effort,” Adam said. Not only does Williams excel in every academic area, but she is also a role model to her peers. “She is extremely kind, considerate, respectful and helpful,” Adam said. Williams works well with others, possesses leadership qualities and is admired by both teachers and her peers. She counts art as her favorite subject. “I love to draw, it makes me feel happy,” Williams said. She is considering pursuing a career in the arts field, possibly becoming an art teacher.

Asante is an eighth grade student at Mattawoman who was recognized in for personal responsibility. Asante has attended Mattawoman for the past three years, entering the school as a sixth grader. Throughout her middle school experience, she has maintained honor roll status. Asante’s stellar grades, kind demeanor and community service helped to solidify her place in the National Junior Honor Society, Principal Sonia Blue said. Asante participates in Mattawoman’s chorus, and her teachers unanimously agreed that she was the perfect choice to be recognized for her achievements. “She is a focused and determined young lady who welcomes challenges,” Blue said. Asante can also be counted on to pitch in where she is needed. “Maame is kind and helpful and extremely well liked by her peers,” Blue added.

A senior at North Point, Davis is ranked in the top 3% of its Class of 2023 and was recognized by the Board for academic achievement. Davis has taken 18 advanced placement (AP) and honors courses during their time at North Point and is currently in the Dual Enrollment Program at the College of Southern Maryland. Davis is involved in several extracurricular opportunities including the Maryland Association of Student Councils civic engagement committee, National Society of High School Students, National Honor Society, mock trial team, North Point’s Student Government Association (SGA), Charles County Association of Student Councils, and plays varsity lacrosse and field hockey. Davis was recently selected to represent CCPS as a student page in the Maryland General Assembly’s Students Page Program. Davis has received several accolades including being named a National AP Scholar with Distinction and earning recognition for national African American academic achievement and academic excellence in mathematics. Davis is active in supporting school culture and is a member of the Academic Eagles and NPNation. Davis plans to attend North Carolina Central University to major in political science on a pre-law track.