Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The next concert will be on Sunday February 12 at 2:00 pm featuring Lonesome River Band.

Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in Bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.

In addition of Sammy’s award for Banjo Performer of the Year, Lonesome River Band’s extensive career is filled with many awards and recognitions through the IBMA, including instrumental Recorded Event of the Year; Album of the Year, along with many from SPBGMA including Bluegrass Band of Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Lonesome River Band demonstrates the momentum of keeping the music moving forward.

The last couple of Southern Maryland Bluegrass series shows will feature an all-star cast of award winners in Bluegrass music with Volume Five, and High Fidelity.

Tickets for each show will be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Under twelve are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. The doors open at Noon and the shows will begin at 2:00 pm with the announcement of an upcoming surprise event. Information for each show can be found at www.somdbluegrass.com or by calling 301-737-3004.