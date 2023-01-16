The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team remained undefeated in Atlantic East Conference action Saturday afternoon, picking up a commanding win on Senior Day. St. Mary’s College (8-6, 3-2 Atlantic East) notched a 186-25 victory over Marywood University (2-6, 1-2 Atlantic East) in the final regular-season home meet of 2022-23.

Prior to the start of the meet, senior captains Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area), and Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) were honored for their dedication and leadership to the Seahawks. Senior Day 2023 (l-r): Jack Kennedy, Jazlyn Benitez, Sebastian Ludwig, Anri Cifuentes Robinson Credit: Nairem Moran

How It Happened

The foursome of first-year Carter Boone (Phoenix, Md./Loyola Blakefield), Cifuentes Robinson, first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Kennedy clocked a 1:49.57 in the 200-medley relay.

(Phoenix, Md./Loyola Blakefield), Cifuentes Robinson, first-year (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Kennedy clocked a 1:49.57 in the 200-medley relay. Ludwig came in first in the 1000 freestyle in 10:59.37 followed by Boone in second in 12:11.17.

It was a sweep for the Seahawks in the 200 freestyle as first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) won it in 1:52.43 followed by Cifuentes Robinson in second in 2:00.35 and first-year Tony Lumezi (Towson, Md./Towson) in 2:03.65.

(Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) won it in 1:52.43 followed by Cifuentes Robinson in second in 2:00.35 and first-year (Towson, Md./Towson) in 2:03.65. Boone captured the 100 backstroke in 1:07.00.

Cifuentes Robinson claimed first-place honors in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.63, out-touching first-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian), who came in second in 1:04.98.

(Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian), who came in second in 1:04.98. Shively led the way in the 200 butterfly, winning the event in 2:01.40, while junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was second in 2:15.20.

(Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was second in 2:15.20. St. Mary’s picked up another sweep in the 50 freestyle as Kennedy won the event in 23.47 followed by Kendrick in second in 24.45 and Shenot in third in 26.49.

The third Seahawk sweep came in the 100 freestyle as Kennedy came in first in 52.61 followed by Kendrick in second in 54.89 and Lumezi in third in 56.40.

Jackson took top honors in the 200 breaststroke in 2:27.39 followed by sophomore Sam Meisel (Chevy Chase, Md./Walter Johnson) in second in 3:01.56.

(Chevy Chase, Md./Walter Johnson) in second in 3:01.56. Ludwig touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.23 followed by Kennedy in second in 5:16.86 and Lumezi in third in 5:56.40.

Shively claimed first place in the 100 butterfly in 55.45 while Shenot was third in 58.13.

Jackson led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley, winning in 2:13.30, while Cifuentes Robinson was second in 2:18.49 and Ludwig placed third in 2:19.22.

Jackson, Lumezi, Ludwig, and Shenot came together for a 1:41.49 in the 200-freestyle relay.

Boone earned a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2:31.30 followed by Meisel in third in 2:48.06.

