The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team remained undefeated in Atlantic East Conference action Saturday afternoon, picking up a commanding win on Senior Day. St. Mary’s College (8-6, 3-2 Atlantic East) notched a 186-25 victory over Marywood University (2-6, 1-2 Atlantic East) in the final regular-season home meet of 2022-23.
Prior to the start of the meet, senior captains Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area), and Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) were honored for their dedication and leadership to the Seahawks.
How It Happened
- The foursome of first-year Carter Boone (Phoenix, Md./Loyola Blakefield), Cifuentes Robinson, first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), and Kennedy clocked a 1:49.57 in the 200-medley relay.
- Ludwig came in first in the 1000 freestyle in 10:59.37 followed by Boone in second in 12:11.17.
- It was a sweep for the Seahawks in the 200 freestyle as first-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) won it in 1:52.43 followed by Cifuentes Robinson in second in 2:00.35 and first-year Tony Lumezi (Towson, Md./Towson) in 2:03.65.
- Boone captured the 100 backstroke in 1:07.00.
- Cifuentes Robinson claimed first-place honors in the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.63, out-touching first-year Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian), who came in second in 1:04.98.
- Shively led the way in the 200 butterfly, winning the event in 2:01.40, while junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) was second in 2:15.20.
- St. Mary’s picked up another sweep in the 50 freestyle as Kennedy won the event in 23.47 followed by Kendrick in second in 24.45 and Shenot in third in 26.49.
- The third Seahawk sweep came in the 100 freestyle as Kennedy came in first in 52.61 followed by Kendrick in second in 54.89 and Lumezi in third in 56.40.
- Jackson took top honors in the 200 breaststroke in 2:27.39 followed by sophomore Sam Meisel (Chevy Chase, Md./Walter Johnson) in second in 3:01.56.
- Ludwig touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.23 followed by Kennedy in second in 5:16.86 and Lumezi in third in 5:56.40.
- Shively claimed first place in the 100 butterfly in 55.45 while Shenot was third in 58.13.
- Jackson led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 individual medley, winning in 2:13.30, while Cifuentes Robinson was second in 2:18.49 and Ludwig placed third in 2:19.22.
- Jackson, Lumezi, Ludwig, and Shenot came together for a 1:41.49 in the 200-freestyle relay.
- Boone earned a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke in 2:31.30 followed by Meisel in third in 2:48.06.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 21 at Marymount (Va.) (5-3) with Immaculata (2-5) – Arlington, Va. – 1:00 p.m.