The Resilience Authority of Charles County is pleased to welcome Stacy Schaefer as the executive director. Schaefer will begin her employment on Monday, Jan. 23. A partnership has been formed to fund the position utilizing resources from the Resilience Authority of Charles County, the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Chesapeake and Coastal Service.

As executive director of the Resilience Authority, Schaefer will be responsible for overseeing the creation and implementation of resilience-related programs and projects; advancing climate resilience and sustainability education; and creating a network of coordinating partners, including board members; the Charles County Executive Leadership Team; county, state, and federal agencies; academic institutions; stakeholders; and interested citizens.

“I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of executive director of the Charles County Resilience Authority. Meeting the challenge of mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change presents a tremendous opportunity to make our communities more sustainable, equitable, and resilient for everyone,” said Schaefer. “I look forward to working with the Board of Directors in this important endeavor.”

Schaefer began her professional career as a corporate attorney with the Washington, D.C. law firm, Arnold & Porter. After a decade of practicing law, Schaefer transitioned to a career with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, reflecting her commitment to public service and environmental stewardship. As Maryland Department of Natural Resources Associate Director for Land Conservation from 2009 to 2021, Schaefer directed the team responsible for the Maryland Rural Legacy Program and Program Open Space State-Side, developed Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ first climate change adaptation conservation easement, and integrated climate change considerations into all land acquisitions.

Most recently, Schaefer served as the Maryland land conservation liaison for Resource Environmental Solutions, an ecological restoration firm that works across the country.

“The concept of Resilience Authorities is a new local government tool in Maryland to aid local communities in adapting and mitigating the impacts of climate change. Stacy’s skills and experience will help the Resilience Authority of Charles County make significant progress for the entire community,” said Chief of Staff Dave Nemazie, University of Maryland Center of Environmental Science and Resilience Authority of Charles County member.

Schaefer holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University Law School.

The Resilience Authority of Charles County is a non-profit, government instrumentality financing organization that is undertaking and supporting resilience infrastructure projects that mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change throughout Charles County.

Additional information on the Resilience Authority of Charles County is available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/boards-commissions/resilience-authority.