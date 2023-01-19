The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club.

The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any full-time student-athlete who earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The 3.0 Club was created prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of fall and spring semesters.

The student-athletes named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club are:

Men’s Soccer

Elijah Saleik*

Estid Reedy

Oscar Perez

Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson

Ethan Kumbar

Erick Lopez Ruiz

Thomas Larsen

Women’s Soccer

Madelyn Minichino*

Savannah McBain

Janel Reyes

Brooke Portzen

Kara Colleli

Volleyball

Madison Jury*

Trinity Barrett

Madison Slattery

Janiyah Brand

Ellyssa Fultz

Benia Morton

Men’s Basketball

David Griffith

Nhine Wills

Justin Minor

Diallo Barry

Women’s Basketball

Taylor Dean*

Angeleen Mulero

Baseball

Jacob Holt

Matthew Katulich

Emmanuel Grant

Mason Stine

Maison Beam

Nick Norton

Ransley Ferreras

Travis Bradley

Softball

Kaela Gilligan

Elaina Ayers

Marissa Herndon

Abby Norris

Golf

Seth Markowitz

* = earned 4.0 GPA.