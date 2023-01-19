The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club.
The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any full-time student-athlete who earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.
The 3.0 Club was created prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of fall and spring semesters.
The student-athletes named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club are:
Men’s Soccer
Elijah Saleik*
Estid Reedy
Oscar Perez
Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson
Ethan Kumbar
Erick Lopez Ruiz
Thomas Larsen
Women’s Soccer
Madelyn Minichino*
Savannah McBain
Janel Reyes
Brooke Portzen
Kara Colleli
Volleyball
Madison Jury*
Trinity Barrett
Madison Slattery
Janiyah Brand
Ellyssa Fultz
Benia Morton
Men’s Basketball
David Griffith
Nhine Wills
Justin Minor
Diallo Barry
Women’s Basketball
Taylor Dean*
Angeleen Mulero
Baseball
Jacob Holt
Matthew Katulich
Emmanuel Grant
Mason Stine
Maison Beam
Nick Norton
Ransley Ferreras
Travis Bradley
Softball
Kaela Gilligan
Elaina Ayers
Marissa Herndon
Abby Norris
Golf
Seth Markowitz
* = earned 4.0 GPA.