The College of Southern Maryland would like to recognize the student-athletes who were named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club.

The athletic administration created the 3.0 Club to showcase our student-athletes who have put in a tremendous amount of work both in the classroom and on the field. Recognition to the 3.0 Club is granted to any full-time student-athlete who earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

The 3.0 Club was created prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Recognition will be awarded at the end of fall and spring semesters.

The student-athletes named to the Fall 2022 3.0 Club are:

Men’s Soccer

Elijah Saleik*

Estid Reedy 

Oscar Perez 

Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson

Ethan Kumbar 

Erick Lopez Ruiz 

Thomas Larsen

Women’s Soccer

Madelyn Minichino*

Savannah McBain 

Janel Reyes 

Brooke Portzen 

Kara Colleli

Volleyball

Madison Jury*

Trinity Barrett 

Madison Slattery 

Janiyah Brand 

Ellyssa Fultz 

Benia Morton

Men’s Basketball

David Griffith 

Nhine Wills 

Justin Minor 

Diallo Barry 

Women’s Basketball

Taylor Dean*

Angeleen Mulero

Baseball

Jacob Holt 

Matthew Katulich 

Emmanuel Grant 

Mason Stine 

Maison Beam 

Nick Norton 

Ransley Ferreras 

Travis Bradley 

Softball

Kaela Gilligan 

Elaina Ayers 

Marissa Herndon 

Abby Norris

Golf

Seth Markowitz

* = earned 4.0 GPA.

