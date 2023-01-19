A Maryland man was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

John D. Andries, 37, of Piney Point, Maryland, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia on August 23, 2022, to obstruction of an official proceeding. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered $2,000 restitution and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Andries illegally entered the Capitol Building through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m., just two minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location. Once inside, he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past U.S. Capitol Police officers. Eventually, he and others could surge past the officers and further into the building.

Andries then went up the stairs to the second floor. He crossed through Statuary Hall and went to the halls outside the House of Representatives Chamber. There, he filmed himself and talked to the camera, making statements such as “Think they’re scared yet,” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t back’n down.” He eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating, “I think we’re on the right side of history.” Andries remained on the grounds and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd. He sat on a ledge and refused to move, leading officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol Building.

Andries was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided valuable assistance for the District of Maryland.

The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office investigated the case. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 24 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.