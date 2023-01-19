On January 18, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf.

Jackson, a Westlake High School student, was walking home from school on January 13 and was in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when Barnes, who was in a car, shot Jackson and fled.

Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives assigned to the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and pursued leads. As a result of their investigation, detectives could identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant positively. With the assistance of the Agency’s Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, the suspect was found to be associated with an address in North Carolina.

Investigators contacted the Rocky Mount Police Department, located Barnes, and took him into custody without incident. Barnes will be charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder once he is extradited to Maryland.

Detectives continued developing a motive; however, the suspect and victim were known to each other, and this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this case should call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is still ongoing.

