The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball team is now 9-6 after two recent wins over the Hagerstown Community College Hawks and the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons (JV).

CSM beat Hagerstown 77-69 on January 14 and VUL 118-108 on January 18.

Sophomore guard Melvin Davis scored a game-high 22 points in CSM’s win over Hagerstown to go along with six rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Davis had a solid night of all-around shooting, as he went 7-11 from the floor, 3-3 from beyond the arc, and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

Freshman forward Nhine Wills posted his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Magic Hewlett nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds while also adding three assists and two steals.

CSM scored their season-high of 118 points against VUL.

Wills had a season-high 29 points against the Dragons off 13-18 shooting. Hewlett registered 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, and a block. Sophomore guard Rasheed Cooley logged 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Davis secured his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding six assists and three steals.

Off the bench, freshman guard Chris Cooley scored his season-high of 18 points with five rebounds and four steals, while freshman guard Darius Fletcher had a team-high and season-high 11 rebounds to go along with nine points.

Up Next: The Hawks will face the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks on January 24 at 7 p.m