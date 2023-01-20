The Navy track and field team hosts the annual Wesley A. Brown Invitational this Friday and Saturday at the Wesley A. Brown Field House for Navy’s third straight event in Annapolis.

The meet begins with the multi events on Friday at 4:00 p.m. The multi events continue on Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m., along with the men’s weight throw to begin the field events. The running events start at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday with the men’s 5,000m. Fans can view the full meet schedule on the schedule of events page and links provided on NavySports.com.

Notes For Traveling Fans

• Admission to the Wesley A. Brown Invitational is free for fans to attend.

• Vehicular access to the Naval Academy is limited to those drivers with a Department of Defense identification card.

• All other visitors may park outside of the Naval Academy grounds and walk through the security gates at Gate 1 or they may take the complimentary shuttles.

• The shuttles will run from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The shuttles will pick up spectators at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, Md., 21401).

• Enter the blue/west parking lot through gate 5 off of Taylor Avenue.

• The cost of parking is 10 dollars per vehicle.

• Visitors 18 years and older must present a government-issued identification card (driver’s license/ passport) to gain access to the Academy grounds, while visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Live Results

Live results from M&D Timing will be available throughout the meet.

Meet Participants

Navy, High Point, Princeton, San Jose State

Lieutenant Commander Wesley A. Brown, CEC, USN, (Ret.)

The late Lieutenant Commander Wesley A. Brown, CEC, USN, (Ret.), who the Navy indoor track and field facility is named for, was the first African American to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy. Brown was born April 3, 1927 in Baltimore, Md. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., where he was Cadet Corps Regimental Commander during his senior year. Nominated for admission by New York Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, Brown entered the Academy in 1945 and graduated in June of 1949. Lt. Cmdr. Brown, a veteran of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retired in June 1969 after serving 20 years in the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps. He holds the Navy Commendation Medal, World War II and Korean War Victory, Korean Service, and American Theater and Antarctic Service Ribbons. Brown passed away in 2012.

Boutin, Bryant and Guillaume Earn Patriot League Weekly Honors

Emily Boutin , Jackson Bryant and Jacques Guillaume received recognition from the Patriot League for their performances in Navy’s dual versus Princeton. Guillaume and Boutin were recognized as the men’s and women’s track athlete of the week and Bryant was named co-men’s field athlete of the week.

Boutin was the highlight for the women’s team, setting a new program record in the 3,000m at 9:31.67. Her time was 2.77 seconds faster than the previous record set by Melissa Foon in 2000. Boutin’s time is also the fastest in the Patriot League this season and the second fastest at the Wesley A. Brown Field House. It’s her second career Patriot League Women’s Track Athlete of the Week Award.

Guillaume was one of eight Mids to place first in last Saturday’s competition for the men’s team. Guillaume took first place in the 400m with an IC4A-qualifying time of 47.87 seconds, the best time in the Patriot League this season. He also earned Navy points by taking third in the 200m with an IC4A-qualifying time of 21.57 seconds. His time is the second-best in the Patriot League and 27th-best in the nation. Guillaume claimed his third career Patriot League weekly award after earning two Patriot League Rookie of the Week Awards last season.

Bryant collected his first-ever Patriot League weekly honor after a career day in the high jump. Bryant cleared a height of 2.06m (6′ 9″) to place first and set a new career best by .10m. His height is currently tied for the best high jump mark in the conference.

Weekly Rewind

Navy competed for the first time in over a month last Saturday in its dual versus Princeton. The men’s team claimed a 92-88 win, while the women fell 112-67. The men won their third straight dual over the Tigers and fourth in the past five. The men took first in eight of the 17 events and finished with 29 IC4A / ECAC qualifying marks and the women won two events on the day with 12 IC4A / ECAC qualifying marks.

Joining Boutin in setting top-10 marks were Alex Rizzo , Molly Mangan and Molly Chapman . Rizzo took first in the 1,000m with the second fastest mark in Navy history at 2:23.35. Mangan posted the ninth-fastest 200m in the Navy record book, finishing first with a time of 24.54 seconds. Mangan now owns five of the 10 top 200m times at Navy. Chapman recorded the seventh-best distance in the triple jump with a distance of 12.10m (39′ 8.5″). The senior has three of the top-10 best distances in the triple jump and three of the top-10 heights in the high jump.

Up Next

Navy competes away from Annapolis for the first time in Fairfax, Va., to compete in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason. The meet begins Friday, Jan. 27 with the multi events at 4:00 p.m. and the 5,000m at 6:00 p.m. The meet continues Saturday, Jan. 28 with running events at 9:30 a.m. and field events at 10:00 a.m.