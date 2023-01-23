Congressman Steny Hoyer (MD-05) met with the leadership team at End Hunger in Calvert County to discuss how they plan to utilize the $300,000 he secured in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus bill and End Hunger’s comprehensive job skills training program for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities:

“I had the privilege of speaking to the team at End Hunger in Calvert County to discuss their outstanding work to empower Marylanders with the tools they need to succeed.

As the House sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act, I was glad to hear about how End Hunger in Calvert County is focused on catering to students’ unique abilities and helping them develop the workplace-readiness skills needed for employment. It was meaningful to hear the inspiring stories of students who benefited from the culinary and comprehensive job training at End Hunger in Calvert County and I was glad to secure $300,000 in federal funding in the Omnibus Fiscal Year 2023 legislation to help this organization reach its goals.”

“Southern Maryland, just like so many communities across the country, is home to families who face food insecurity and hunger. I am thankful for organizations like End Hunger in Calvert County that are working to keep food on the dinner table in households where there is significant need. I will continue to support the team at End Hunger in Calvert County and the work they do in the years ahead so that we can end hunger here in the Fifth District while also ensuring more families can Make It In Maryland.”

At End Hunger in Calvert County, the organization is passionate about moving people from dependency to self-sufficiency. Distributing nearly 1.7 million pounds of food in 2022 to its 71 partner feeding organizations, End Hunger serves as a Regional Distribution Center for the Maryland Food Bank. Not only does End Hunger focus on feeding Southern Maryland, but they also provide job skills training to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through The Culinary Program of End Hunger. This program has grown since 2019 and has graduated over 40 students to help them gain independence through employment in the food-service industry.