Congratulations to the Northern High School Marching Band, which was recognized at the January Board of Education meeting for finishing first in the 2022 US Bands IAA National Championships in the categories of Best Music and Best Visual.

This is the third year in a row finishing first in the 2022 US Bands Group IA Maryland State Championships, winning the awards for Best Music, Best Visual, and Best Color Guard!

Many thanks goes to Band Director Samantha Andrejcisk, Assistant Director and Color Guard Instructor Ashley Stern, and Percussion Instructor Donald Rexrode for your continued support and dedication to our students!