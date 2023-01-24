Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order settling charges that credit services company Credit Karma deployed dark patterns to misrepresent that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers.

The FTC’s complaint, first announced in September 2022, said that the company used claims that consumers were “pre-approved” and had “90% odds” to entice them to apply for offers that, in many instances, they ultimately did not qualify for.

The FTC’s consent order requires the company to pay $3 million that will be sent to consumers who wasted time applying for these credit cards and to stop making these types of deceptive claims.