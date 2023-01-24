The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year national objectives to improve health and well-being nationwide.

Healthy People 2030 Champions are organizations that are working to help achieve Healthy People objectives. These Champions are committed to working toward Healthy People’s overarching goals and objectives in their own communities.

“We are proud of all of our community partners working together through the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership to advance the Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 plan and the national Healthy People 2030 vision,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer and HSMP Co-Chair. “As a Healthy People 2030 Champion, it will be wonderful to collaborate with new partners nationwide so that we can better achieve health improvement for our St. Mary’s County residents.”

The HSMP released its annual update to the Healthy St. Mary’s 2026 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for St. Mary’s County. The CHIP for St. Mary’s County provides a community blueprint for improving the health of local residents from 2021- 2026.

The plan provides insight into health solutions for the long term and presents a road map for achieving optimal health for all. Good health provides the foundation for a healthy community and economy.