Recovery Centers of America (RCA), one of the premier substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced the launch of its third-annual RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship essay contest, which encourages college and university students to do their part in the fight against addiction.

RCA launched the scholarship program in 2020 due to the impact of the continued U.S. opioid epidemic and the ever-expanding need for well-trained professionals to help battle addiction.

The scholarship offers financial assistance of $1,000 to a student who demonstrates – through a 750-1000 word essay – that they have the desire and potential to help individuals and families struggling with addiction. The submission deadline is Feb. 28.

“Sadly, the addiction crisis in America isn’t going away anytime soon, and RCA is focused on helping our next generation of leaders who will take up the fight,” said Peter M. Vernig, Ph.D., vice president of clinical services for RCA. “The RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship program is an element of that commitment. We encourage all eligible college-level students to apply, including those in recovery.”

Participating students must be enrolled or in the enrollment process at an accredited university, college or trade school. Scholarship funds must be used to pay for qualified expenses for the 2023-2024 academic year. All majors are encouraged to apply.

To be reviewed by a panel of RCA judges, essays should respond to the following topic: Individuals and their families must have access to high-quality, affordable, and effective treatment programs in an environment that is comfortable and close to home. How are you planning to use your degree to aid those in recovery? How do you plan to help individuals and families impacted by the disease of addiction?

Entries will be judged on focus, support, creativity, organization, style and language, and grammar.

To see complete eligibility requirements, step-by-step instructions for applying and previous winning entries, visit Recoverycentersofamerica.com/scholarship.