Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Paul J. Wiedefeld as Maryland’s next Secretary of Transportation.

“Paul is an experienced leader whom I’m proud to have join my team,” said Governor Moore. “Maryland deserves transportation options that will make us more competitive and more equitable, and I know that with Paul’s help we will create a transportation system that does just that.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve Maryland as its next Secretary of Transportation,” said Paul Wiedenfeld. “I’m confident that with Governor Moore’s leadership we will transform our transportation system and make Maryland a state that leaves no one behind.”

Paul J. Wiedefeld, Secretary of Transportation

Paul is currently a Vice President with the international architectural and engineering firm HDR, where he serves as the US Northeast Transportation Business Director. Prior to joining HDR, he was the General Manager/CEO of the Washington Metro from 2015 to 2022. Metro is one of the nation’s largest transit systems, with over 12,000 employees, an annual $2.2 billion operating budget, and a $2.5 billion capital program. Before taking the position at Metro, Paul was the CEO of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for ten years. Working closely with numerous airlines during his tenure, the airport grew to become the leading passenger airport in the Washington metropolitan region. To support this growth, he managed the largest capital expansion in the airport’s history, including the construction of a 26-gate terminal for Southwest Airlines, an 8,400-space parking garage and a modern consolidated rental car facility. Paul also served as the Administrator of the Maryland Transit Administration, managing day-to-day operations of the nation’s 13th largest transit system, including commuter rail, subway, light rail, buses, and paratransit. Paul was prepared for these executive level public sector challenges by holding various county, regional, and state level government positions during his career. Most notably, serving as the Director of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Office of System Planning and Evaluation. In this position he was responsible for preparing the state’s long-range transportation plan and management of the $5.1 billion Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP). The CTP is the department’s capital budget consisting of aviation, port, highway, and transit projects across Maryland. Paul was responsible for working extensively with a broad range of stakeholders throughout the state to reach consensus on transportation planning and programming initiatives to serve the needs of their communities. Additional private sector experience includes a decade as a consultant with the engineering firm, Parsons Brinckerhoff. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Towson University and a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Rutgers University.

“Paul is an accomplished professional with a demonstrated record of accomplishment as a transportation planner, administrator and visionary leader,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown. “Our work together both in Maryland and while I was on Capitol Hill involved many challenging issues that Paul navigated brilliantly—from ensuring workers safety during the pandemic to securing steady funding for WMATA. A brilliant decision by Governor Moore to invite Paul back into service for the people of Maryland.”