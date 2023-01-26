The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a video that recently surfaced on social media in which students from North Point High School were seen fighting, and a school employee, who was trying to intervene, was injured. The fight occurred on January 19.

The school resource officer was notified, initiated an investigation, and contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After further investigation and in consultation with school administrators, the injured school employee, and the parents of all students involved, the case will be handled by the CCPS. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Morgan at 301-609-3282 ext. 0583.