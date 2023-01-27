Governor Wes Moore chaired the first Maryland Board of Public Works meeting of his administration, approving more than $229 million in expenditures, including several capital projects across Maryland.
“Today’s action reaffirms our partnership with the comptroller, treasurer, and local authorities and our commitment to strategic investment in our communities,” said Governor Moore. “We’ve hit the ground running and are focused on moving forward and creating new opportunities.” ?
Meeting highlights include:
- Approval of a land lease agreement between the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration, and Anne Arundel County to expand state-owned property adjacent to the Odenton MARC station to support commuter needs.
- Approval of a memorandum of understanding that formally begins the process to issue up to $400 million in bonds for economic development along the Prince George’s County Blue Line Corridor.
- Approval for $189.5 million distributed across 32 capital grants and loans for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, St. Mary’s, Washington, and Worcester counties and Baltimore City.
- Approval for $68 million to begin construction of a new Baltimore City district courthouse, including state-of-the-art renovations to promote best practices in security and environmental sustainability.
- Approval for $9.3 million in Progra?m Open Space funds to support 18 projects in Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, and Talbot counties that support permanent land preservation or land use for public recreation.
- Approval for $3.3 million for design and engineering services to begin development of the Frederick Douglass Building, a project through the 21st Century Schools Program in Baltimore City, which will co-locate the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy and Frederick Douglass High School.?