The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Program is now accepting Fiscal Year 2024 Easement Cycle applications.

Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 contiguous acres, land outside of the county’s 10-year water and sewer plan, and a minimum of 50% Class I, II or III soils. For more information on eligibility and the MALPF easement acquisition process, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/malpf/Pages/Fact-Sheets.aspx.

The mission of MALPF is:

to preserve productive farmland and woodland for the continued production of food and fiber for all of Maryland’s citizens,

to curb the expansion of random urban development,

to help curb the spread of urban blight and deterioration,

to help protect agricultural land and woodland as open spaces,

to protect wildlife habitats, and

to enhance the environmental quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

MALPF purchases agricultural preservation easements that forever restrict prime farmland and woodland development. The MALPF Program, launched in 1977, is one of the most successful programs of its kind in the country. The State of Maryland has preserved in perpetuity more agricultural land than any other state in the country; St. Mary’s County has preserved over 14,420 acres to date, using MALPF easements.

To apply, contact Donna Sasscer, Mary’s County MALPF Program Administrator, with the Department of Economic Development at (240) 309-4021 or via email to: Donna.Sasscer@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Applications must be received by the St. Mary’s County MALPF Administrator by May 15, 2023.

Once applications are received, they will be ranked by the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board using the state-mandated Land Evaluation and Site Assessment system. The ranked applications will be submitted to the state for consideration.