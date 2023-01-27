UPDATE January 27, 2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a series of search and seizure warrants with the assistance of the agency’s Emergency Services Team.

As a result, investigators located a loaded Cobray MK-11 “assault pistol ” and a loaded Taurus G2C semi-automatic handgun, suspected of being utilized during the incident. These seizures resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old male on multiple firearms-related charges.

Pernell NMN Maddox, age 18 of Lexington Park, was charged with Handgun in Vehicle; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Pernell NMN Maddox, age 18 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was also referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for illegally possessing the aforementioned firearms during the incident.

Additionally, Maddox was served an outstanding warrant for his arrest, stemming from an unrelated incident wherein he was charged with Armed Robbery, Second-Degree Assault, and Theft: Less than $100 by warrant from an incident in November in Lexington Park.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in Hancock Road in Lexington Park and multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area.

Upon investigation, multiple shell casings were located in the roadway of Hancock Road, and a projectile struck a residence on Midway Drive. Still, there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.