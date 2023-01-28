The College of Southern Maryland Hawks women’s basketball team picked up their second straight victory by defeating the Anne Arundel Community College Riverhawks on January 24 by a score of 59-50.

CSM had a rough night shooting, making only 24.7 percent of their field goals and hitting zero 3-pointers. Despite going 0-21 from beyond the arc, the Hawks’ zone defense caused Anne Arundel to turn the ball over 20 times, take tough, contested shots, and force passes into tight windows, resulting in fast-break chances for CSM to get easy buckets on the other end.

Freshman guard Angeleen Mulero led the team in scoring with 17 points; she scored 9-12 from the charity stripe and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman forward Tayloni Ricks notched her second double-double of the season with 14 points on 7-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Freshman guard Taylor Dean and freshman forward Lillian Reynolds made their presence felt on the defensive end as Dean had five steals and Reynolds had six blocks. Both registered double-digit rebounds as Dean grabbed 11 and Reynolds collected 10. Each player also contributed eight points.

The Hawks’ season trajectory has certainly improved, as they have won four out of their last five games. During that stretch, the Hawks averaged 65.2 points per game while holding opponents to 48.6 points per game. Over the first five games of the season, CSM lost every matchup and scored at 56.4 points per game while giving up 80.2 points per game.

Up Next: CSM takes on the Montgomery College Raptors on January 27 at 5:30 p.m.