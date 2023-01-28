The Navy (9-3) women’s swimming and diving team posted wins in 12 of 15 events to defeat Richmond (2-7), 152-113, Friday afternoon at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis. The meet was the final competition of the regular season for the Mids.

“It was great to send out our seniors with a win at home,” said Navy head coach John Morrison . “I was very happy with the effort of the team today. It was great to see them step up and race against a tough Richmond team.”

Jennifer Luong (So., South Riding, Va.) won a pair of events for Navy during the meet. She posted a time of 57.32 to win the 100 back by four-hundredths of a second and tallied a 57.73 to win the 100 individual medley by 13-hundredths of a second.

Maddie Koutavas (Fr., St. John’s, Fla.) and team captain Reagan Johnson (So., Charlotte, N.C.) shared the victory for the Mids in the 100 breast as each recorded a time of 1:03.89. Koutavas would go on to win the 150 breast outright with her effort of 1:40.57. She won the latter race by 1.28 seconds.

Six additional Mids won individual events. The first to do so was Cameron Horner (Jr., Hebron, Md.) as her time of 3:56.04 gave her the win in the 400 free by nearly four seconds.

Catherine Weaverling (So., Glen Mills, Pa.) claimed the gold medal in the 150 fly with a time of 1:29.58. She won the race by 2.75 seconds.

Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.) added another victory with her time of 52.28 in the 100 free. That gave her the victory by nearly six-tenths of a second.

Gabi Baldwin (Jr., Lake Elms, Minn.) was the next Mid to win a race as she won the 150 back by nearly three-quarters of a second with her time of 1:30.98.

Hannah Pratt (Jr., Fishers, Ind.) earned the victory in the 150 free with a clocking of 1:21.75. She recorded a nine-tenths of a second margin of victory.

Caroline Irwin (So., Buford, Ga.) won the last individual swimming event of the dual as she won the 100 fly by over six-tenths of a second with her time of 57.38.

Darby Ratcliffe (Jr., Heath, Texas) scored 272.40 points to win the three-meter diving event by nearly 30 points.

Navy’s Megan Murphy (So., West Palm Beach, Fla.), Riley Gavigan (Jr., East Setauket, N.Y.), Irwin and Maya Novack (Jr., Cedarburg, Wis.) combined for a six-tenths of a second victory in the 200 medley relay with their collective effort of 1:43.92.

“It was great to see our freshmen and sophomores continue to grow,” said Morrison.

Navy now sets its sights fully on the Feb. 15-18 Patriot League Championship.