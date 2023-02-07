On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, units located a 2014 Honda Civic and a 2018 Toyota 4Runner in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 4. Both vehicles had significant front-end damage.

A preliminary investigation revealed on February 6 at approximately 9:36 p.m., the Honda Civic was observed by citizens traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 4. The Honda then struck a 2018 Toyota 4Runner in a head-on crash in the southbound lanes of Maryland Route 4 at Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick.

Units arrived on the scene and located Lisa Nicole Sams, 39 of Brandywine, MD, partially ejected from the vehicle. Sams was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Toyota was identified as Anthony Michael Olekson, 43 of Solomons, MD. Olekson sustained serious injuries and was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

At this time, alcohol and driver error are contributing factors to this collision.

DFC M. Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating this collision. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-535-2800 or email mike.lewis.jr@calvertcountymd.gov. Please reference case #23-8048.