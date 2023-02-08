Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program was a shining star at the state level once again this year, with 11 dancers earning All-State honors and five more earning honorable mention.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Public Schools

The All-State dancers were selected through an audition by a panel of arts administrators and college/university dance faculty. Award selection was based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and likelihood of future success in dance. Dancers also must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, show leadership at their schools, and have a record of service to their local dance program.

“We love to dance in AACPS and every single day I am grateful for the support our school system gives to our program,” AACPS Dance Specialist Nicole Deming said. “These dancers have worked for years to reach this point in their careers, and their dedication on the stage and in the classroom is amazing. They are truly an inspiration.”

The following AACPS dancers were named All-State:

Olivia Crawford, Broadneck High School

Sarina Donze, Broadneck High School

Mackenzie Eisele, Annapolis High School

Bianca Grizzle, Annapolis High School Apex Arts

Cameron Joseph, Annapolis High School Apex Arts

Justin Kelly, Glen Burnie High School

Sarah Anne Loud, Broadneck High School

Gabriella Moore, Chesapeake High School

Claire Neville, Arundel High School

Madelyn Rogers, South River High School

Emma Young, Annapolis High School

In addition, the following dancers earned All-State honorable mention: