Since 1973 Southern Maryland’s Potomac Speedway has been a mainstay in the Mid-Atlantic dirt track scene. One of only two operating tracks in the state, Potomac has persevered for a half-century and will continue to do so during the 2023 season. Friday, March 24th, is set for Potomac’s season opener, which will be the first of 19 scheduled race dates for the fabled Maryland oval.

The tracks lid-lifter will feature the Limited Late Models in a 30-lap $ 2050-to-win contest along with the Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Strictly Stocks, U-Cars, and the all-new juice box class. In all 12 different divisions will see action in 2023 with the Late Models, Limited Late Models, Crate Late Models, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Strictly Stocks, U-Cars, Roadsters, Mid Atlantic Modifieds, Central Pa Legends, and the all-new “juice box” class.

Late Models- Four events have been scheduled for the class with their season opener falling on Memorial day weekend with the $3022 to win “Ernie Jones Memorial”. The class returns on Monday July 3rd for the $3000 to win “Gene VanMeter Tribute”, Saturday July 22nd for the $5050 to win “Larry Hills Memorial” and their last appearance of the season will come on Labor day weekend with the annual running of the $3000 to win “Huey Wilcoxon Memorial”. Eventual track champion Kyle Hardy lead the way last season with 3 wins with single event wins going to Jason Miller, Dale Hollidge and Jamie Lathroum.

RUSH Crate Late Models-Kyle Hardy Credit: Casey Sisk

Limited Late Models- Nine races have been scheduled for the class this season. The Limiteds will open the season as mentioned above and will also compete in some higher paying events as well. April 21st Will be the inaugural “Danny Garrett memorial” with a $1999 winner’s share and the season ending “Kevin Cooke Memorial” in October paying $3022 to win. Without the aid of a feature win, Brandon Long would go on to claim his second consecutive division championship. Kyle Hardy collected 3 feature wins with solo triumphs going to Kyle Lear, Derick Quade and first time Potomac winner Wayne Bryant.

Limited Late Models-Derick Quade Credit: Casey Sisk

Crate Late Models- Like the Limiteds, the Crates will appear in nine shows in 2023. Flying under the RUSH Dirt Late Model series banner the highlight of the divisions season is the annual Battle of the Bay touring series event on April the 14th with $3000 going to the winner. Eventual RUSH Series champion Logan Roberson scored his 19th career Potomac feature win in last years event. Kyle Hardy blitzed the field on 7 different occasions to easily claim his first career Potomac Crate championship. Logan Roberson and 2020-21 track champion Jeremy Pilkerton were the other two winners during the season.

RUSH Late Models-Jeremy Pilkerton Credit: Casey Sisk / WRT

Street Stocks- Will see action in 16 events. This class was the biggest mover all season as car counts in the low to mid double digits we’re on hand most nights and would produce five different winners and a title battle that came down to the line. PJ Hatcher ran well the entire season and will go on to claim his second consecutive and third career division title. Hatcher lead the way with 6 wins, Veteran Scotty Nelson was productive with 3 wins, 2023 Hagerstown Semi-Late champion Mike Grady Jr won twice with Stevie Gingery and Tommy Wagner III each getting their initial Potomac feature wins.

Street Stocks-PJ Hatcher Credit: Casey Sisk

Hobby Stocks- Arguably The tracks most competitive division, will be on hand for 17 of the 19 events contested this year. Third generation wheel man Austin Lathroum would take 2 wins to claim his first career Potomac championship. Austin joined his father Jamie and Grandfather Junior in coveted company as a Potomac Speedway champion. Mason Hanson roared to 5 wins, Lathroum tallied twice with single event victories going to Wyatt Hanson, former track champion Matt Tarbox, another former champion in Mikey Latham, Greg Morgan and 2022 Winchester champion Jason Wilkins.

Strictly Stocks- Reigning track champion Greg Mattingly will lead the charge as 16 shows will be spun off for this class. Mattingly sped to 6 wins to lead the division for his third career division championship. Rookie Jayden Hatcher won twice, late season addition Ralph Price also scored 2 wins with Richie Gibson claiming his first career feature win.

Hobby Stocks-Mikey Latham

U Cars- Potomac’s longest tenured front wheel drive division will be on hand 11 times. The class appeared only six times in 2022 but at the end it was a class rookie, Mason Foster that would go on the claim to track title in his first year of driving claiming 2-wins during the season. Kristy Whitehouse won the first two races of the season and would come within 34-points of the track title. Veteran Larry Lamb, in limited appearances, would also take two wins. With his 8 career victories, Lamb is the leading active class feature winner.

Roadsters- Seven dates dot the schedule for Potomac’s second, although higher powered, front wheel drive division. Even though he was unable to win a feature, class rookie John Hammett, would run well in every event to claim his first career track championship. Veteran Justin Bottorf lead the division with 4 feature wins to lead the class with 7 career wins. Winchester’s Shawn Payne scored twice with defending champion Jason Jarvis and Pennsylvania’s Ricky Weaver each taking one victory.

Special Classes- The juice box class was on hand for one event last season, and was an absolute smashing hit with the fans and competitors. The cars are battery powered and are similar to go karts, with age groups varying between 3 to 6 years old. Using hay bales a makeshift oval is created under the flag stand and the field, girls and boys are turned loose for their own feature event!! The central Pennsylvania legends will be on hand twice for the Sunday memorial and Labor Day shows.

The E-Mods Will also be on hand for the holiday Sunday events and will also be a part of a two day show with Winchester Speedway for the Modified Mafia on Friday August 4th offering $2500 to the winner.