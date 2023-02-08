Navy senior Pat Ryan (Sr / Groton, Mass.) has been named the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Goalkeeper of the Week following a performance that saw the Mids hold Mount St. Mary’s to just a pair of goals over the first 30 minutes of the game en route to a 13-7 victory in Saturday’s season opener.

In addition to Ryan, Bucknell’s Dutch Furlong (offense) and Michael Meyer (Rookie), along with Holy Cross’ Michael Rincon (defense) and Connor DePiero (faceoff) were among those players recognized by the league office as players of the week at their respective positions.

Ryan is the eighth different Navy player to earn the weekly award since it was established in 2007 and has now won it twice (2022) during his four seasons at the Academy.

A starter in all 15 contests a year ago where he was ranked 11th in goals-against average (10.07) and #26 in save percentage, Ryan split time in the Mids’ opener against the Mount. Ryan earned the starting nod and helped spearhead a defensive effort that held Mount St. Mary’s to just 2 scores in the opening half and without a goal for the first 12 minutes of the contest. Ryan yielded just 2 goals while making 10 saves in 30 minutes of action.

Navy took advantage of its depth a day later, when Ryan paired up with starter Dan Daly to hold the Royals scoreless in the first half of a 19-5 victory. Ryan played the final 6:14 of the opening half to help the Mids secure their first opening-half shutout since last year’s victory over Mercer in which Navy held a 7-0 advantage at the break.

Ryan closed out the weekend with an 83.3 save percentage (10Svs) and a 3.31 goals-against average (2GA) in 36 minutes of action.

Navy will make its first road trip of the season when it heads to Long Island next Saturday to face the Hofstra Pride (0-1). Game time is set for 2:00 pm at James M. Shuart Stadium and will be streamed on Flosports. There will be no radio coverage for the contest due to the Army-Navy men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at Alumni Hall in Annapolis.