Brad Sullivan has been named interim head coach of the College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team.

Sullivan has been with the CSM baseball program since the 2017 season. That year, he started as a volunteer assistant coach, then became a paid assistant coach in 2018. Sullivan served as the third base coach and hitting coach over the last six seasons.

“I am very excited to take over the baseball program here at the College of Southern Maryland,” Sullivan said. “I have been fortunate to work with former head coach Aaron Michael for the past five seasons. I learned so much about the game from him and have tremendous respect for him. Coach Michael worked hard over these past six seasons to rebuild the program and establish a winning culture. He set a great example for the team and myself of what a good head coach is. I am looking forward to a successful season and keeping the winning tradition that Coach Michael established.”

Since Sullivan joined the program in 2017, the offense has seen statistical improvements in several categories. 2017 2022 Runs 193 388 Hits 290 441 Doubles 48 100 Home Runs 5 28 RBIs 169 344 Batting average .282 .331 On-base percentage .390 .427 Slugging percentage .361 .491

As part of the CSM coaching staff, Sullivan helped lead the Hawks back to the Region 20 Division II postseason tournament in 2021 for the first time since 2014. They made it back-to-back appearances in 2022 when they also earned their first postseason win in recent history.

Sullivan has helped develop and coach multiple All-MD JUCO and All-Region 20 Division II honorees during his time at CSM, including an NJCAA All-American in Mikey Guy in 2022.

Sullivan attended Bishop McNamara High School where he played shortstop on the varsity team all four years, leading them to a second-place finish in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference his senior year. He would earn a scholarship to play at Concord University (West Virginia). He played shortstop his first two years until a knee injury forced him to play designated hitter his junior and senior seasons.

In his four years at Concord, Sullivan earned All-Mountain East Conference (MEC) First Team his senior year, was a two-time All-MEC Honorable Mention, and had a career batting average of .359 with 175 hits, 105 runs, and 86 RBIs.