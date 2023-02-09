Following an impressive doubleheader performance, Navy women’s tennis sophomore Emily Tannenbaum has been named the Patriot League Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Tannenbaum posted a pair of two-set singles wins and a doubles victory with junior teammate Samantha Johns to aid the Midshipmen in picking up identical 7-0 wins over Towson and Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. With the sweeps, she extended her personal singles winning streak to four matches and sits on a three-match doubles win streak as well.

The Commack, New York native got her weekend started with a battle against the No. 1 Towson player, Sarah Pospischill, as Tannenbaum scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the morning contest. Tannenbaum then paired up with Johns against the Saint Joseph’s top duo of Charlotte Kordonowy and Stow Weiss, as the Navy pairing notched a 6-0 win on the No. 1 doubles court. Tannenbaum followed by tallying a 6-2, 6-0 singles win over Weiss at the No. 1 spot during the afternoon, completing the undefeated weekend.

This marks Tannenbaum’s second time winning Patriot League Player of the Week, as she earned weekly honors for the final week of the regular season last spring, just days before she would claim distinction as the league’s Rookie of the Year.

Tannenbaum is also the second Mid in three weeks to receive the league’s weekly award, as freshman Sia Chaudry picked up PL Player of the Week honors on Jan. 24.

Navy returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 12 against George Mason at 10 a.m. inside the Tose Family Tennis Center.