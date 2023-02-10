The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clinton. The deceased motorcycle rider is 25-year-old Donovan Smith of Upper Marlboro.

On February 8, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway for a collision involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

The preliminary investigation revealed Smith was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when he lost control of his motorcycle for reasons now under investigation, crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes, and struck the school bus head-on. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. The school bus driver and the three students aboard were not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-008019.