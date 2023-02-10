The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that hunters took 84 wild turkeys during the 2023 winter turkey season, which was open statewide Jan. 19-21. This year’s harvest was 25% above the 2022 total of 67 turkeys.

Allegany, Frederick, Washington, Anne Arundel, and Charles counties reported the highest harvests. Adult males, or “toms”, comprised 70% of the harvest with the remainder being females and juveniles. About 77% were taken with a shotgun, but some hunters used a crossbow or vertical bow to harvest their turkeys.

Photo by Isaac Bonneville, submitted to the 2017 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The winter turkey season was established in 2015 to provide hunters with an additional hunting opportunity while minimizing conflicts with other hunting seasons. Turkey populations at one time were limited in Maryland. In the 1980s and 1990s, an extensive program to trap and relocate wild flocks successfully established populations in every county.

Maryland’s spring turkey season, the most popular time for turkey hunting, begins in April.

Winter Wild Turkey Season Harvest, 2017-2023
County2017201820192020202120222023
Allegany96424410
Anne Arundel2422047
Baltimore7111373
Calvert0112003
Caroline2215451
Carroll2325135
Cecil2233421
Charles10431807
Dorchester14863613
Frederick66731239
Garrett9879744
Harford2210533
Howard1111040
Kent3436200
Montgomery3211322
Prince George’s3025710
Queen Anne’s5564311
Somerset3246343
St. Mary’s710613696
Talbot1204300
Washington11873537
Wicomico6331343
Worcester1322036
  Total109877382896784

