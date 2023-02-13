The Department of Emergency Services is pleased to announce Lori Cherry as the chief of the Emergency Medical Services and Special Operations Division.

The chief of the Emergency Medical Services and Special Operations Division (EMS & SOD) works closely with the county’s jurisdictional medical director, local and regional emergency medical councils, and local volunteer fire and emergency medical services providers. Cherry will be responsible for planning, implementing policies, evaluating systems, and coordinating the county’s division within the Department of Emergency Services.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as chief for Charles County’s EMS & SOD. The trust that has been bestowed upon me is not taken lightly. The best way to predict the future is to create it.I look forward to working as a team as we create our future at Charles County’s EMS & SOD,” said

Cherry.

Cherry has been employed with Charles County Government since 2005, where she began as a paramedic and has progressively been promoted through each rank to be named chief. She is the first female chief in Charles County’s Emergency Medical Services’ 22-year history.

“I am pleased to promote Chief Lori Cherry to lead the EMS &SOD Division. Chief Cherry comes with extensive experience and training in emergency services. She has been an asset to the department and will excel in this position,” said Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly.

Cherry has a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences from George Washington University, where she graduated magna com laude. She is also a U.S. Coast Guard School of Health Sciences graduate with a health services technician certification, a certified pharmacy technician from the U.S. Navy School of Naval Health Sciences, and a graduate of the National Fire Service, Staff, and Command.