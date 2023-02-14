After a 5 year halt, Bluegrass promoter, Jay Armsworthy will be bringing back the “Bluegrass for Hospice” in honor is his Dad, Johnny Armsworthy.

In August of 2022, Jay lost his Dad while under Hospice care. He was well known throughout St. Mary’s County and the Bluegrass music community. To honor his Dad, the Armsworthy family has decided to resurrect the event to be held on Saturday October 28, 2023 at the Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills, MD where it was held for a decade.

From 2009-2018 Jay held Bluegrass for Hospice in memory of his Grandfathers, William Armsworthy and Bubba Copsey that was held annually with all proceeds going to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, Hospice House. The event raised over $250,000.00 in 10 years. It was a magnificent event that drew a crowd of about five hundred spectators each year and was sponsored by local St Mary’s County businesses. During that time, Jay presented the event, not only giving back to Hospice, but preserving Bluegrass music in the Southern Maryland area. But after 10 years he felt it was time to bring it to a close with a milestone of 10 years.

Jay’s Dad, Johnny Armsworthy, was a tremendous help promoting the event and every year he enjoyed visiting many local business to get door prizes and pass out flyers for the event But in his words, “I don’t mind helping hospice, but I hope I never need them to help me.” But in his final days he did.

For this onetime event nothing will change. It will be just like it always had been. A fun and successful day of live Bluegrass entertainment both local and national talent, food, door prizes, raffles, and a silent auction. All at the same location, but a day to welcome the community out to celebrate Jay’s dad. Two of today’s notable Bluegrass acts (and his Dad’s favorites), Junior Sisk Band and Danny Paisley & Sothern Grass will headline the event. Paisley and his band were the headlining band at the very first Bluegrass for Hospice and then again for the10th and final year.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available. More information will be coming soon with a complete lineup and details to the event. Meanwhile, keep posted to www.bluegrassforhospice.com and tickets are currently on sale at www.bpt.me/5709009.