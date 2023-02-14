Junior midfielder Johnny McGrain (Lutherville-Timonium, Md./Dulaney) and sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) each tallied five points to help the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a dominant season-opening victory Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11).
St. Mary’s College (1-0) tallied a 21-9 non-conference road win over the Southern Virginia University Knights (0-1).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks put up four goals from four different players, scoring four on three assists, for a 4-0 lead after the first quarter. McGrain notched a goal and two assists while junior attackman Billy Higgins (New Market, Md./Linganore) contributed a goal and a helper in the first 15 minutes.
- Southern Virginia finally two on the board in the second frame, notching two of the quarter’s first three goals. Sophomore midfielder Jake Levey (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and junior defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) sent St. Mary’s into halftime with a 7-2 advantage.
- The visitors dropped an eight-spot in the third period, including three goals and a dime from Doyle, to put the game out of reach and give St. Mary’s a 15-5 lead heading into the final quarter.
- The Knights added four more scores to their tally, but the Seahawks outscored their hosts, 6-4, in the final 15 minutes.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks outshot Southern Virginia, 52-29, and edged the Knights, 38-33, in ground balls.
- St. Mary’s caused nine of the hosts’ 27 turnovers as Little led the way with three caused turnovers.
- Each side won 16 face-offs with senior Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) going 14-of-25 at the X for the Seahawks with a team-best seven ground balls.
- The Seahawks were able to complete 21 of their 25 attempted clears while going 2-for-6 in extra-man opportunities as McGrain and Higgins each scored man-up goals in the first quarter.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Doyle put up a game-high four goals plus one assist while McGrain finished the afternoon with three goals and two helpers.
- Little and senior attacker Walker Krizman (Damascus, Md./Damascus) each contributed three goals in the win.
- Attackers Keegan Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) and Ryan Roth (Lynchburg, Va./Jefferson Forest) and senior captain Cal Wilcox (Fallston, Md./Fallston) all registered multiple-goal games as well. Preis tallied two goals and two assists while Wilcox added two scores and a dime. Roth notched his first two goals as a Seahawk.
- In his first career start, senior goalie Ben Robertson (Davidsonville, Md./South River) matched his career-high of five saves and scooped up a career-best four loose balls.
Southern Virginia Game Notes
- Gabe King led his Knights with five points on two goals and three assists while Eric Norr tallied three scores and one helper.
- Jaydon Arnold took all 32 face-offs and picked up a game-high 10 ground balls.
- Caleb Brodie took the loss in goal, giving up 14 goals and making 11 stops with three ground balls in 41 minutes.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 18 vs. No. 11 Lynchburg (1-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 5:00 p.m.