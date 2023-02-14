Junior midfielder Johnny McGrain (Lutherville-Timonium, Md./Dulaney) and sophomore attackman Aiden Doyle (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) each tallied five points to help the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a dominant season-opening victory Saturday afternoon (Feb. 11).

St. Mary’s College (1-0) tallied a 21-9 non-conference road win over the Southern Virginia University Knights (0-1).

How It Happened

The Seahawks put up four goals from four different players, scoring four on three assists, for a 4-0 lead after the first quarter. McGrain notched a goal and two assists while junior attackman Billy Higgins (New Market, Md./Linganore) contributed a goal and a helper in the first 15 minutes.

Southern Virginia finally two on the board in the second frame, notching two of the quarter's first three goals. Sophomore midfielder Jake Levey (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and junior defenseman Ethan Little (Bel Air, Md./C. Milton Wright) sent St. Mary's into halftime with a 7-2 advantage.

The visitors dropped an eight-spot in the third period, including three goals and a dime from Doyle, to put the game out of reach and give St. Mary's a 15-5 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights added four more scores to their tally, but the Seahawks outscored their hosts, 6-4, in the final 15 minutes.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Southern Virginia, 52-29, and edged the Knights, 38-33, in ground balls.

St. Mary’s caused nine of the hosts’ 27 turnovers as Little led the way with three caused turnovers.

Each side won 16 face-offs with senior Mitch Boudreau (Towson, Md./Towson) going 14-of-25 at the X for the Seahawks with a team-best seven ground balls.

The Seahawks were able to complete 21 of their 25 attempted clears while going 2-for-6 in extra-man opportunities as McGrain and Higgins each scored man-up goals in the first quarter.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Doyle put up a game-high four goals plus one assist while McGrain finished the afternoon with three goals and two helpers.

Little and senior attacker Walker Krizman (Damascus, Md./Damascus) each contributed three goals in the win.

Attackers Keegan Preis (Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) and Ryan Roth (Lynchburg, Va./Jefferson Forest) and senior captain Cal Wilcox (Fallston, Md./Fallston) all registered multiple-goal games as well. Preis tallied two goals and two assists while Wilcox added two scores and a dime. Roth notched his first two goals as a Seahawk.

(Upper Falls, Md./Loyola Blakefield) and (Lynchburg, Va./Jefferson Forest) and senior captain (Fallston, Md./Fallston) all registered multiple-goal games as well. Preis tallied two goals and two assists while Wilcox added two scores and a dime. Roth notched his first two goals as a Seahawk. In his first career start, senior goalie Ben Robertson (Davidsonville, Md./South River) matched his career-high of five saves and scooped up a career-best four loose balls.

Southern Virginia Game Notes

Gabe King led his Knights with five points on two goals and three assists while Eric Norr tallied three scores and one helper.

Jaydon Arnold took all 32 face-offs and picked up a game-high 10 ground balls.

Caleb Brodie took the loss in goal, giving up 14 goals and making 11 stops with three ground balls in 41 minutes.

Up Next for the Seahawks