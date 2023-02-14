Yesterday afternoon, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Shelton Court and Strauss Avenue in Bryans Road, MD. According to police, three people were found shot in a car.

In an update to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, they announced two victims had died.

Police are continuing the investigation, and more details are expected to be released this morning. Anyone with information, call 301.932.2222 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and The Southern Maryland Chronicle will continue to update you as more verified information comes from the Sheriff’s Office.