Do you know someone living in St. Mary’s County who is 100 years of age or older? We want to honor them!

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is proud to host the annual Centenarian Luncheon at the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge, located at 45779 Fire Department Lane, California, MD, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Registration is required for this event. The deadline to register is Friday, March 17, 2023.

Friends, family, and caregivers are welcome to accompany our honorees to the Centenarian Luncheon. Due to space constraints, each honoree is limited to a maximum of three guests; please indicate the number of participants when registering. Honorees must be 100 years of age or older as of April 10, 2023.

For more information or to register, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Learn more about our Department of Aging & Human Services at: stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.