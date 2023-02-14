Prince George’s County police are investigating a crash that claimed the like of Stephan Wolley, Waldorf, and sent another driver to the hospital on Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Wolley was traveling northbound on Temple Hills Road near Lambert Drive when, for reasons unknown, he crossed the center line and struck an SUV.

Wolley was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the SUV driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.