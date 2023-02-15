On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Chief of Transit Jeffry Barnett provided a presentation on the VanGO Annual Transportation Plan Consolidated Grant application. County Commissioners approved the Authorizing Resolution, a requirement to complete the grant application.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session. Updates included that the Senate Bills are now cross-filed as House Bills. County staff mentioned inconsistencies with the salary cap for Senate Bill 521/House Bill 947, and county staff will follow up with the delegation directly.

The bill sponsors withdrew Senate Bill 118, which dealt with the prohibition of weapons on local government property. Senate hearings are scheduled in February for all the Commissioner-requested legislation. County Commissioners approved sending letters of support for all Senate hearings for the Commissioners-requested legislation.

Open Session Briefings

Economic Development Department, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and County Attorney’s Office staff provided a presentation on the Draft Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. County Commissioners introduced the bill and scheduled a public meeting in person on Tuesday, March 14, at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15, for virtual comments.

on the Draft Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. County Commissioners introduced the bill and scheduled a public meeting in person on Tuesday, March 14, at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15, for virtual comments. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided a presentation on the 2022 Charles County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan. County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15, for virtual comments.

on the 2022 Charles County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan. County Commissioners approved scheduling a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 at the County Government Building and Wednesday, March 15, for virtual comments. Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Director Kelli Beavers and Deputy Director Sam Drury provided a presentation on park projects. Beavers expressed concerns about addressing equity due to infrastructure needs. Drury presented the current process and next steps for developing three new county parks, including La Plata Farm Park, Waldorf Park, and Popes Creek Waterfront Park.

New Business

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1) recommended adding an agenda item to the County Commissioners’ agenda to offer the public a three-minute opportunity to speak after the meeting. County Commissioners will discuss this option at a future Commissioners’ meeting.

County Commissioners discussed the policies of Commissioners utilizing the expenditure account. County Attorney Wes Adams provided legal advice on utilizing these funds solely for Commissioner expenses, not guests. He also advised that the county be strict on what is authorized on the county credit cards. County Commissioners discussed adding to the current policy explicitly stating that these improper uses are unacceptable. However, if a mistake occurs, setting a timeframe for repayment for improper usage would be a payroll deduction.

County Commissioners also discussed providing the opportunity for county staff to talk to the Department of Human Resources about the current employee policy with expenditures, creating an updated language for the Commissioners’ standard operating policy regarding these funds, and providing Commissioners’ spending expenditure account to be reviewed by an internal auditor annually with the report available to the public.

County Commissioners recommended county staff look through these options and bring them back to the board.

Viewing option of meetings: Click Here

Next Commissioners Session Feb. 28 and March 1, 2023