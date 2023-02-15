Continuing to build on one of the most prolific freshman campaigns in the conference, Maren Louridas (Delmar, N.Y.) was announced on Monday as the Patriot League Rookie of the Week. The highest-scoring freshman in the league, Louridas garnered her fifth weekly award of the season following successful performances versus Bucknell and Army this past week.

Louridas filled up the box score for Navy on the road at Bucknell on Wednesday night with nine points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal over 29 minutes of action before upping that line with 13 points and four rebounds against archrival Army in the 2023 Star Game on Saturday. For the week, she shot 45.0 percent (9-20) from the field and 50.0 (3-6) from three-point range over 27.5 minutes per game.

Producing top-level results throughout her freshman season, Louridas has reached double figures in scoring 16 times this year. Overall, she’s averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 three-pointers while playing 34.1 minutes per game. In the history of the Navy women’s basketball program, Louridas’ five PL Rookie of the Week awards tie Cassie Considine’s five honors from the 2007-08 season and are just one back of Becky Dowling’s all-time leading mark of six from the 1994-95 campaign.

Louridas and her Midshipmen teammates will return on Wednesday night when they host Lehigh in a 7 p.m. contest at Alumni Hall.