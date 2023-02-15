Former Navy rugby player, Capt. Gardy Lebon, will continue his rugby career at the professional level after signing with Old Glory DC rugby on Tuesday. He becomes the first Navy rugby player to play for a Major League Rugby Club. The 2018 graduate is a former vice captain of Navy rugby and a two-time USA Rugby Collegiate All-American.

“Gardy was vice-captain in my first year at Navy and immediately his leadership qualities stood out. I am thrilled to see Gardy is able to balance his USMC duties with playing professional rugby for Old Glory D.C.,” said director of rugby Gavin Hickie . “Our relationship with Old Glory is very important and now Gardy has the honor of being the first Naval Academy graduate to play in Major League Rugby.”

Following graduation, Lebon was commissioned as an Infantry with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., from July 2019 to Dec. 2023. He deployed with the 2nd Battalion 5th Marine Regiment on the SPMAGTF-CR-CC in support of Task Force Southwest in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. His most recent deployment was with a company assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/5 to operate in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Lebon is currently stationed at Marine Barracks Washington as a platoon commander for a provisional infantry unit responsible for executing various ceremonies in and around Washington D.C.