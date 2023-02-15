Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head

On February 14, detectives assigned to the Agency’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, of Indian Head, in connection with the triple shooting on Shelton Court which left two men dead and another man injured.

Through investigation, Craig was identified as the suspect and detectives obtained an arrest warrant. Craig was arrested without incident in Pomfret, MD.

Craig is charged with the murders of Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, of Nanjemoy, and Amonte Martez Green, 23, of Waldorf and injuring a third male, age 23. The shooting occurred on February 13 on Shelton Court in Indian Head.

After the shooting, the men who had been shot fled in a vehicle. They were located in the area of Route 210 and Laurel Drive, where one of the men was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the other two were transported to area hospitals. The second man died a short time later at the hospital. The third man remains in serious condition.

Craig was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. He is currently on probation for an unrelated firearms charge in June 2022. In December, a judge sentenced Craig to serve 48 hours for the firearms violation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.