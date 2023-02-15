The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Engineers Week.

The CSMC then welcomed Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan, President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, who provided the State of the College update.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the FY2023 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant Award from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Approved the budget amendment related to the Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement for FY23, Project US2317, from the Maryland Department of Human Services for Child Support Enforcement, which includes increasing the grant funding and realigns additional funding from within the Sheriff's budget.

Approved the letter to the State of Maryland in support of the Town of Leonardtown's redesignation of their Arts and Entertainment District.

Approved changes to the American Rescue plan.

Approved the employment contract for the St. Mary's County Government County Administrator.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 a.m.; please note there will be no CSMC meeting held on February 21, 2023. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.